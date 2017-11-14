Pickens Rec soccer team wins state tournament

The Pickens Recreation 15-and-under soccer team won the state championship in the single-elimination Palmetto tournament recently. The team beat Clemson Blue, then beat Walhalla Montes and Walhalla Jordan to win the state. Pictured are, in front, Jazmine Aleman. Middle row: Dalton Carlson, Isaac Anders, Malaki Aleman, Reagan Suarez, Emory Satterfield, Ethan Alan McCollum, Montana Porter, Cameron Kelley and Eston Noah Bergholm. Back row: Coach John Belt, Jonathan Bowling, Byron Gale, Charley Sexton, Emily Parrish, Zoey Fernstrom, Kenna Trotter and Coach Josh Belt.