Pickens Rec teams fare well in tourney

COUNTY — The Palmetto State volleyball tournament was held Saturday, Oct. 21, at several recreation departments around the area. Liberty hosted the 9U, Pickens hosted the 12U and 17U and Clemson hosted the 14U. There were teams from Liberty, Clemson, Dacusville, Wren, Fair-Oak, Westminister, Easley and Pickens. The Pickens 12U team won the Western District and had to travel to Greenwood on Saturday, Oct. 28, to play for the state. They defeated Greenwood to win state.