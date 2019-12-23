Pickens woman killed in accident

EASLEY — A 20-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle accident last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Ramona Lynne Farman.

The accident occurred at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 17 at 3180 Earls Bridge Road in Easley, Kelley said.

Farman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Kelley said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, Kelley said.

Farman was a Pickens resident, according to her obituary.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.