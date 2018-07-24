Play a huge success

The play “Call Me Grandma,” written by Carol Baker, directed by Ethan Cashwell and narrated by Mike Waldrop, was presented at the Hagood Community Center last Saturday evening. The play was a huge success, and all the seats in the auditorium were filled. The cast, pictured from left, included Mike Hayes, Dale Harward, Roger Breazeale, Waldrop, Bucky Hendricks, Suzanne Fortune, Sarah Allison and Lib Cowan. In the front row are Alton Banks, Erin Hendricks and Bella Hendricks.