Playing for state title

A team of girls from Pickens won the 2019 SCAP Western District 14U volleyball championship on Saturday at the Pickens Recreation Center. They will now play for the state title this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center at 310 W. Curtis St. in Simpsonville. Pictured, front row from left, are Grayson Darnell, Kaylyn Watson, Caroline Lyda, Emma Clardy and Amber Morris. In back are coach JoAnna Kindhart, Hannah Hall, Amanda Whitehead, Holly Lee, Naomi Bridges, Laken Gravely, Devyne Varney, Ellen Clardy and assistant coach Celia Bridges.