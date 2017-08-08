Police say charges possible in fatal wreck
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — A Central man died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Abraham Abdallah Balawi, 20, of Ranch House Road, died at the scene of the accident.
The accident occurred at 4:45 a.m. Sunday on Alex Lane, near O’Dell Street,
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply