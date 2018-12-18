Police seek suspects in Easley store killing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects after a woman was shot dead at an Easley convenience store on Friday night.

Surveillance video released by Easley police showed two men with their faces covered entering B Pam’s Food Mart at 201 N. East Main St. around 8 p.m. The 20-second video shows two men entering the store, with one pointing a gun across the counter and another reaching across the counter. After gunfire apparently breaks out, the two men flee the store through the front doors.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said Stacey Regina Branham, 49, of Weeping Willow Road in Piedmont, died at the scene of a single gunshot wound. She said Branham was an employee of B Pam’s.

Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison later confirmed Branham exchanged gunfire with the men.

Tollison told media that though there was no definitive evidence Branham hit either of the men, “it is a possibility.”

In the surveillance video, one of the men appears to hold his stomach as he

