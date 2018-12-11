Police: Wife killed man as he slept

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A Liberty woman is charged with murder after investigators say she shot and killed her husband as he slept Sunday morning.

Tracy Broom Posey walked into the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning and told authorities her husband, 30-year-old Justin Dale Posey, had been shot inside their home, chief deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release.

Posey said she believed her husband was dead, the release said.

Deputies arrived at the couple’s residence at 145 Posey Hill Road and found Justin Posey inside “with trauma to the head characteristic of what is typically seen with a gunshot wound,” Hashe said.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan Duncan confirmed Justin

