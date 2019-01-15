PRA announces challenge winners

PICKENS — The Pickens Revitalization Association has announced the winners of the latest Main Street Challenge, an entrepreneurial startup competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Pickens.

PRA awarded the top cash incentive of $7,500 to first-place winner The Colonial House, followed by $5,000 for second-place winner Twisted Skillet Bistro and $2,500 for third-place winner Burgess & Taylor General Store.

“The selection committee was impressed with all three businesses and wanted to help each of them,” PRA director Allison Fowler said. “We were fortunate to be able to offer a cash incentive to all three

You do not have permission to view this content