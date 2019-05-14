PS&L announces new leadership

PICKENS — A pair of familiar faces have been promoted to new leadership roles at Pickens Savings and Loan, the bank’s board of directors announced recently.

Roddey B. “Rod” Gettys is the bank’s new president and CEO, while Lauren M. Murphy is now executive vice president.

Gettys has worked at Pickens Saving and Loan since 2012, handling credit administration and treasury functions. Before working at PS&L, he served as a federal bank examiner with the Office of Thrift Supervision and its successor, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being in Pickens the past seven years — it has allowed me to develop new friendships and renew old ones,” Gettys said. “Pickens Savings and Loan has operated for 99 years and is the only bank headquartered in Pickens County. We are looking forward to our next century of operation and we will continue to meet the housing and banking needs of the county.”

A graduate of Easley High School, Wofford College and the University of South

