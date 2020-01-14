Public invited to MLK celebration breakfast event

PICKENS — The community is invited to a free breakfast Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in the fellowship hall of Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 450 Garvin St. in Pickens. Open to the public, the event is free for all.

Unlike in years past, the event will not feature a walk to the Pickens County Courthouse. Organizers said inclement weather in the past led to the decision to hold the entire event indoors at Griffin Ebenezer.

The Rev. Anthony Williams, pastor of King of Glory World Outreach Ministries in Easley, will be the guest

