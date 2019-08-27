Pumpkin Fest set to be held on October 12

PUMPKINTOWN — The 41st Pumpkin Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Oolenoy Community Building in Pumpkintown.

The theme of this year’s Festival is “Fall, Festivities and Fun.” Festival activities will include a parade, 152 booths of quality arts and crafts, music, clogging, activities and rides for children, barbecue chicken lunch, barbecue sandwiches and other country foods. The festival will start at 9 a.m. with the start of the parade.

Barbecue lunch will be served around noon. Anyone who would like to help with the festival or who needs more information should call Buddy Cox at (864) 878-2045.

Anyone who would like to participate in the parade is asked to contact the Pumpkintown Fire Department at (864) 878-3473. Leave a message and someone will return your call.