Reader Respond

After two weeks of balloting for the Pickens County Courier’s first-ever Readers’ Choice Awards, the votes are in! Now comes the hard part — counting more than 2,500 handwritten reader ballots with more than 100 possible categories on each. Because of the overwhelming response from Courier readers who are passionate about their community and the companies doing business in the county, judges will take a little longer than expected to tabulate final results. Winners will begin to be notified by the end of this week, and a special section announcing the full list of this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards will be published in early April. In addition, one lucky reader will be awarded a $50 cash prize, and 10 others will receive a free one-year subscription to the Courier. Those winners will also be notified soon.