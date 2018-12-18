Realtors pay off school lunch balances

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A effort by group of Easley realtors to pay off outstanding school lunch accounts reached its goal and then exceeded it.

The staff of Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices C. Dan Joyner Realtors began collecting funds in mid-November, according to broker in charge Jennifer Hicks.

After contacting School District of Pickens County director of student nutrition Jenaffer Pitt, Hicks learned that 5 Point Church had paid off the balances of the Easley-area schools.

The schools with the next biggest need were the Liberty-area ones, Pitt told

