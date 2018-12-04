Realtors want to pay off school lunch accounts
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An effort is underway to pay off school lunch balances at all the Liberty-area schools.
The office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner Realtors in Easley wanted to do something to give back to the community, according to broker in charge Jennifer Hicks.
“We as a group got together and said ‘What do we really want to do?’” she said. “We kind of threw a couple of ideas out there of different fundraisers we could do, but who doesn’t love kids?”
Once the idea to pay off lunch accounts was brought up, the office was all in.
“This is our future, these children,” Hicks said. “If we don’t nourish their
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply