Researchers look for help with meth study

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — There’s still time for methamphetamine users to take part in a research study that could lead to new treatment methods.

Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is one of eight sites nationwide participating in the National Institute of Drug Abuse-funded study, according to BHSPC director of research Elizabeth Chapman.

“We’re looking for participants who are currently using methamphetamine, who have a desire to stop or cut back their use, who are not involved in formal addiction treatment counseling,” she said. “They can go to counseling for other reasons, but not for the addiction part. The reason for that is we need to see if this medicine

You do not have permission to view this content