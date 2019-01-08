Residents press legislators to make education changes

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Several residents called for the Pickens County Legislative Delegation to do its part toward eliminating the state’s Education Oversight Committee.

Comprised of Sens. Thomas Alexander and Rex Rice and Reps. Davey Hiott, Neal Collins, Gary Clary and West Cox, the delegation held its annual meeting Monday night at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty.

Johnelle Raines of Pickens spoke on behalf of United States Parents Involved in Education “to recommend an education governance structure change.”

“It is evident South Carolina public schools are failing after the latest results of the nation’s report card,” she said. “It is a disgrace. Our rankings have gone further downhill. This is not acceptable.”

Legislators must change the leaders who are making decisions about the

