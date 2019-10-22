Robinson Memorial Gardens breaks ground on expansion

EASLEY — Robinson Funeral Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 15 for its long-planned expansion of Robinson Memorial Gardens at 1425 Powdersville Road in Easley.

Robinson Memorial Gardens currently offers burial spaces, cremation niches and glass-front niches, mausoleum crypts, the Veterans’ Garden of Honor, and individual plots situated on 80-plus acres of rolling green hills in the Upstate.

With extensive design work by Davis and Floyd, Robinson is beginning construction on the expansion after years of planning. It will add 4.5 acres to the cemetery and incorporate a new garden mausoleum and pavilion with 200 crypts, 368 niches and more than 2,600 new ground

