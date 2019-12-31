Roper wants county to shift focus on tourism

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Acting administrator Ken Roper would like the county to think bigger when it comes to promoting Pickens County’s amenities.

Developing a comprehensive tourism approach was one of several goals Pickens County Council members discussed at a lengthy planning meeting in November.

During his administrator’s report at the Dec. 16 council meeting, Roper said the tourism department would restructure as part of that effort. The county’s Parks and Recreation Department is now known as the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, he said.

“We have done very good as a county, and as a staff, in the past of marketing some of our tourism destinations,”

You do not have permission to view this content