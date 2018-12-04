Santa Claus is comin’ to town

Six Mile kicked off the Christmas parade season in Pickens County with its 48th annual parade on Sunday. Originally set for Saturday morning, the event was instead held Sunday afternoon and drew hundreds to Main Street to get in the holiday spirit. Liberty also postponed its Christmas parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday night. It will now be held this Friday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Central’s parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Dacusville and Easley will host parades at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, respectively. Pickens will close the parade season with its event at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Rocky Nimmons/Courier