Sarlin Branch library to host auditions

LIBERTY — The Sarlin Branch library, in conjunction with Liberty High School’s Walking Shadows Improv, will host auditions for an upcoming production of “The War of the Worlds,” the classic tale of an alien invasion that threatens to destroy humanity, based on H.G. Wells’ novel.

Audition dates are 5-7 p.m. April 15 and 9-11 a.m. April 20.

The production needs various male and female roles. Monologues are welcomed, but not required to audition.

The production is a staged presentation of the original manuscript of the 1938 Mercury Theatre broadcast of “The War of the Worlds,” which literally caused a panic.

Rehearsal locations and times will be determined soon.

The Sarlin Library is located at 15 S. Palmetto St. in Liberty.