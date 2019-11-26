Saying goodbye to Browning Bryant
Saying goodbye to Browning Bryant
The last time I talked with Browning Bryant, I didn’t know it would be the last time I ever talked with my old friend.
He told me he was dealing with some very serious health issues, and by his tone, it sounded like the situation was dire. But I hoped we would be able to get together eventually and play some music and reminisce about old times. And that maybe I could get a story out of him for my new gig with the Pickens County Courier.
So I was saddened, but not entirely surprised, when I heard that he had left this old world behind last weekend.
It was back in February when I got Browning on the phone that last time. Wayne Kelley of the Pickens County Historical Society had suggested that we do a story about him, considering that 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login