SC appeals court sides with county in coal ash battle

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has struck a major blow to a company’s four-year battle to build a coal ash landfill near Liberty, ruling that the company, MRR, misled Pickens County on its intentions and that the state Department of Health and Environmental Control erred in approving a permit change without notifying the public.

“MRR misrepresented to the County and the Pickens County Planning Commission the nature of its plan for the landfill facility and operation,” the ruling, issued Jan. 8, says.

The appellate court opinion sends the case back to the Administrative Law Court, which is bound by law to

You do not have permission to view this content