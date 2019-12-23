SC US attorney now a federal judge
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former United States Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon is now a federal judge.
In October, President Donald Trump nominated Lydon for a seat on the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina.
The Senate confirmed Lydon’s nomination with a 76-13 vote on Dec. 5.
Senator Lindsey Graham is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He issued a statement following Lydon’s confirmation.
“I’m very pleased that Sherri Lydon has been confirmed in a bipartisan vote to serve as a federal district court judge for South Carolina,” Graham said. “She is one of our state’s most talented
