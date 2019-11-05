SCDOT working on road projects across county

PICKENS — The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 10-year strategic plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges is making strides in Pickens County in its third year.

Crews are out in full force working to make roadways smoother and safer for the traveling public, according to a news release from the department. The plan is funded by an annual 2-cent increase in the state’s gas tax for six years. The tax increase began on July 1, 2017.

SCDOT marked the beginning of the third year of the plan on July 1.

“We are currently at our highest level of activity on South Carolina’s roadways,” SCDOT spokeswoman Lauren Roeder said in the news release. “The four programs in

You do not have permission to view this content