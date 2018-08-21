School back in session

This week the School District of Pickens County will begin the 2018-2019 school year. We will welcome more than 16,000 students to school this year, along with more than 1,800 teachers, staff and administrators. This year proves to be one of the most exciting for many reasons, and here are just a few.

• Two new magnet schools. The Central Academy for the Arts and the McKissick Academy for Science and Technology will launch this fall. These two schools will allow students to be immersed in the arts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.

• School resource officers in every school. This year the school district will have a full-time law enforcement officer in each of our schools, in addition to many other safety measures that have been implemented throughout the district. We are one of only a few school

You do not have permission to view this content