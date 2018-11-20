School board election results tossed

No date set yet for new District 7 race

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — After a review by the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, the results of the Nov. 6 election for the new District 7 seat on the Pickens County School Board have been thrown out.

The seat, which was contested between Phillip Healy and Alice Hendricks Vander Linden, appeared to have been won by Healy on election night as he outgained Vander Linden 1,723 votes to 1,701.

However, after a hearing Monday based on an official protest of the

You do not have permission to view this content