AdvertiseHereH
11/28/2017   Local News   No comments

School district, Easley make property deals

EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County and the city of Easley have reached a set of property agreements, headlined by a plan to move the Adult Education Center to West End Hall.

The district expects the move to save $449,000 over the next 10 years.

The city will allow the district to use available space at West End Hall

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets