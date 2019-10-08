School district gets high scores, ratings
PICKENS — There is plenty of rosy news coming out of the School District of Pickens County, as district officials announced recently that students exceeded both the state and national average on the SAT this year and the county’s schools all scored average or better ratings on statewide school report cards released by the South Carolina Department of Education
The SAT is used by a majority of colleges and universities as an entrance exam consisting of two sub tests — math and
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login