School lunch prices to go up this year

PICKENS — Pickens County students will pay about a dime more for their meals at school starting this year.

Jenaffer Pitt, nutrition services director for the School District of Pickens County, said paid breakfast will increase from $1.40 to $1.50, while paid elementary lunch will go from $2 to $2.10 and middle and high school lunch will increase from $2.25 to $2.35. The last meal increase was in the 2016-17 school year.

Reduced breakfast and reduced lunch in Pickens County schools will remain at 30 cents and 40 cents, respectively.

Pitt said the USDA stipulates school districts that charge less than $3 for paid lunches must either increase their meal prices using a weighted average formula provided by the USDA, add non-federal funds to the school food service account or apply for an exemption.

“We have received the exemption for the last two school years,” Pitt said.