School meal prices not rising next year
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — For the first time in recent years, meal prices in the School District of Pickens County won’t be going up next school year.
The Pickens County School Board approved a recommendation from nutrition services director Jenaffer Pitt that meal prices for 2017-18 remain the same as the current school year. That means meals for
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply