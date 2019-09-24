School officials seek early start waiver
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County has applied for a waiver from the State Department of Education that would allow elementary, middle and high schools to start Aug. 4, 2020, and district officials said they won’t consider separate calendars if that waiver isn’t granted.
“We’re looking to do it all and don’t want to do a staggered start (where the elementary schools wouldn’t start before the state-mandated third Monday in August if the waiver request is denied),” school board chairman Brian Swords
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login