SDPC sets up school safety tip line

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — A school safety tip line created by the School District of Pickens County is now open for students, parents or staff who want to report any safety concerns.

Those using the site can submit a report at (864) 397-4444 and leave a message or email details of a particular concern to schoolsecurity@pickens.k12.sc.us. When submitting a report, a detailed message should be left that includes the name of the school or office to which the tip applies. Those calling the number are not required to provide a name or phone number to leave a message if they would like to remain anonymous.

District spokesman John Eby said the idea came as a result of community

