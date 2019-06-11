SDPC trustees approve budget

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — By a vote of 6-1 Friday morning, the Pickens County School Board approved its $129 million fiscal year 2020 budget, which is about $6.2 million more than last year’s budget.

District executive director of financial services Clark Webb told trustees the budget includes an increase in the state teacher minimum salary scale base to $35,000, a 4 percent increase on each cell of the teacher state minimum salary scale, one step increase for certified teachers paid on the teacher scale who are not at the top of the scale, pay initiatives for other employees, including one step increase for bus drivers and nurses and a level increase for employees paid on the classified pay schedule who are not at the top of the scale.

The budget also includes a 3 percent increase for each year of experience on the bus driver pay scale, a 3 percent increase to the classified pay scale for each band and level and implementation of a new nurse pay scale.

Webb said the budget continues support from the district for having full-time school resource

