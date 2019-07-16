Sheriff asks SLED for investigation of inmate incident

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said rumors that a detention center inmate died last week are unfounded.

Hashe told media Thursday the sheriff’s office had received inquiries about the death of an inmate the previous day.

Hashe said a male inmate was taken to the hospital at 4 p.m. July 10 to be treated for “a self-inflicted injury.”

The inmate was detained in a cell by himself when he was found unconscious “with visible evidence he had attempted to hang himself,” according to Hashe.

EMS took the man to the hospital. Hashe said Thursday the man had not died, but was in critical condition.

Following the incident, Sheriff Rick Clark requested assistance from the South Carolina State

