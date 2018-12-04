Sheriff: Homeowner kills escaped inmate

Second escapee recaptured

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A homeowner shot and killed an inmate who escaped from the Pickens County Prison early Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Rick Clark.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the man Tuesday afternoon as 30-year-old Bruce Webb McLaughlin Jr.

McLaughlin and another inmate escaped from the prison around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday morning after assaulting and overtaking two detention officers, Clark said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The method of their escaping from the facility is still under investigation,

