Sheriff’s office: Captive woman sexually assaulted

LIBERTY — A Liberty man was arrested last week after police said he held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe said Carl Benton Moore II, 26, of 104 Welby Way, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree domestic violence.

Moore was still being held at the Pickens County Detention Center on a combined $80,000 surety bond Tuesday afternoon.

Hashe said deputies learned about the incident after the victim was able to call a family member and use a pre-established code word indicating she was in danger.

According to a news release, the family member called the sheriff’s office after the call and said the woman may be in danger at her home on

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login