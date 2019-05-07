Sheriff’s office warns of utility phone scam

PICKENS — Residents should beware of phone calls from scammers trying to pass themselves off as utility company representatives, according to police.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Monday that said local residents have received phone calls from unknown people claiming to be utility companies.

The callers tell homeowners their monthly bill is overdue and unless they provide funds over the phone using “Green Dot” cards or

You do not have permission to view this content