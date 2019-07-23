Simply the best

Youth baseball players converge on Easley to decide world champion

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Senior League World Series, which pits the best 13- to 16-year-old baseball players from around the world against each other, is descending upon Pickens County once again.

The tournament, which is in its third year in Easley, will feature six international teams and six U.S. teams and will kick off Saturday at the J.B. “Red” Owens Complex.

The tournament’s championship game is set for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch Aug. 3 and is scheduled to be televised on ESPN2.

As of press time Tuesday, the international division’s qualifiers had all been chosen, while all United States division teams remained

You do not have permission to view this content