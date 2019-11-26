Six Mile residents not sold on tiny homes proposal

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — A local man hopes to build a tiny home community in Six Mile, but some residents are concerned about the potential impact on the town.

The Six Mile Planning Commission held a public hearing Thursday night on Seneca resident Tim Roberson’s application to build at most 44 tiny homes on 16 acres of land near the intersection of North Main Street and Old Seneca Road.

“Our position is to be your voice,” planning commission chair Kayla Holtzclaw told the nearly full house.

A market for tiny homes has begun developing around the country,

You do not have permission to view this content