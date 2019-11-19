Smashers Week

During the Nov. 12 Six Mile Town Council meeting, council voted to pass a resolution in recognition of the Six Mile Smashers, the 8-and-under coach pitch champions of the fall Tri-County League end-of-season 8U baseball tournament. As part of the proclamation, the week of Nov. 18 was recognized as Six Mile Smashers Week in Six Mile. Pictured above, back row from left, are Six Mile Mayor Roy Stoddard and council members James Atkinson and Karen Bedenbaugh, along with Smasher coaches Rusty Elrod, Joe Atcheson, Jake Stone, Chaz Paxton, Joey Pilgrim and Andrew Whitten. In the middle row are Carter Atcheson, David Whitten, Robert Irvine, Brayden Hunter, Brice Proffitt, Seth Elrod, Judson Stone and Jacob Nabors. Seated are Jacob Woodall, Kellan Trainer, Carter Paxton, Luke Pilgrim, Zeke Arnold and Seth Pilgrim.