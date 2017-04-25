Smith named PHS athletic director

PICKENS — Already set to be his alma mater’s new football coach, Chad Smith will be taking over the reins of the entire athletic department at Pickens High School, the school announced in a news release Tuesday.

Smith will assume athletic director duties at PHS next year after the Pickens County Scohol board approved his appointment on Monday night, principal Corey Willimon said in a news

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login