Soapstone Baptist Church Fish Fry Fundraiser is this Saturday

Soapstone Baptist Church Fish Fry Fundraiser is back this Saturday. Soapstone Baptist Church has an important place in South Carolina history with a lasting legacy. Ms. Mable Clark‘s effort in preserving this landmark needs the support of all in the area. The Fish Fry Fundraiser’s proceeds are by far the life-blood that keeps historic church alive. Don’t miss the delicious food and wonderful fellowship.

Soapstone Baptist Church invites everyone to first month special fundraiser of 2020 at the church, located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens, on Saturday, January 18. The event will feature fine cooking and will be held from noon – 7 p.m. Visitors will enjoy true Southern cooking, including a fish fry, barbecue and fried chicken with all the fixings right.