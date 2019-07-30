Softball camp set for next week in Pickens

PICKENS — The Pickens Recreation Department will be hosting its 2019 softball camp next week.

Registration for the camp is open through Saturday at the Pickens Rec Department.

The camp will host 11 and 12 year olds on Monday from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and campers ages 7-10 will participate from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rain dates are Aug. 7-8.

The camp will be held at Hooper Field, located at 250 E. Jones Ave. in Pickens. Cost is $25 per participant.

Camp instruction will be by Southern Wesleyan University head softball coach Coy Atkins, Pickens High School junior varsity softball coach Tammy Anthony and current PHS varsity players.

The camp will focus on fundamentals, offense, defense and base-running.