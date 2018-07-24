At the Dixie Youth State AA Machine Pitch tournament in Clemson, the Pickens Recreation Machine Pitch All-Star team earned the prestigious tournament Sportsmanship Award. The team got a shot with the Jaycee Park sign when they got home with the trophy. Pictured, kneeling, are Nate Taylor, Luke Hunter, Lewis Martin, Ross Corn, Caleb DeRossett, Jayden Ferguson, Matthew Cantrell, Traeson Turner and Dillon Reed. Standing are Manager Tripp Martin, Issac Arnold, Coach J.D. Griffith, Nolan Hardin and Coach Matthew Cantrell. Not available for picture were Maddex Freeman and coach Jon Hardin.