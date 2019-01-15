Spring sports signups open at Pickens Rec

PICKENS — Registration is open from now through Jan. 25 for both spring volleyball and spring soccer at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify and will only be taken through Jan. 18.

For volleyball, the following age divisions are offered: 7-9, 10-12, 13-14 and 15-17.

For soccer, coed age divisions are 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Depending on the size of leagues, the 9-10 and 11-12 divisions may be combined.

Following registration, a skills/evaluation day will be held for each age division in both sports. The registration fee, which is $45 for in-city residents and $55 for out-of-city residents, provides a jersey to be kept.

Birth certificates are required at registration, and birthday cutoff is Sept. 1, 2018. Those who are interested in coaching or need more information are asked to call the recreation department at (864) 878-2296.