State champions

A pair of Pickens Recreation volleyball teams recently earned 2017 SCAP state championships. The 9U team, pictured above, featured, standing from left: Head coach Angie Durham, Sydney Burnett, Lily Clarkson, Julia Thompson, Anna Claire Durham, Ivey Stone, Rhiannon Erwin and assistant coach Dianna Morris. Kneeling are Kate Romkey, Kloe Parvis, Abby Earnhardt, Anslie Abercrombie, Lizzy Lesley and Kaydence Bell. The 12U team, below, featured, standing from left: Assistant coach Kelly Perry, Emma Clardy, Emily Edwards, Ellen Clardy, Lee Kathryn Thompson, Izzy Jordan, head coach Jeff Wood and Sadie McKinney. Kneeling are Devyne Varney, Ivy Freeman and Jayden Harden.