State fiddling convention at mill this week

PICKENS — Hagood Mill Historic Site in Pickens will host its annual South Carolina State Fiddling Championship this weekend.

Set for Friday and Saturday, the event brings in folks from all over South Carolina and many other states to watch and take part in the competitions. One of the highlights of the weekend will be the crowning of the S.C. State Old Time Fiddling Champion.

In addition, there will be other junior and adult competition categories where musicians have a chance to spar for cash prizes, trophies and ribbons.

Besides the Old-Time Fiddling Convention, many other activities will be going on for the two-day event.

Dance activities are set to take place in the pavilion. Clogger Simone Nichols Pace will be conducting a clogging workshop at 6:15 p.m. on Friday. Pace is the

You do not have permission to view this content