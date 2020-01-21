Still making music together

My twin brother Paul and I were reminiscing the other day about our respective musical careers and how we had gone our separate ways in the mid-1970s, and it occurred to me that 1980 was 40 years ago!

Now, 1980 might sound like ancient times, if you, like most people, are younger than I am. But to me … well, I hadn’t thought about it being 40 years ago.

So this month rings out as a milestone to me, because it was in January 1980 that I met Kathy, the love of my life, the woman who would become my wife.

Let me back up just a little and tell you how it

You do not have permission to view this content