Still ROLLING

Lions get big victory over Westside to stay unbeaten

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — The Daniel Lions continued their dominant ways Friday Night, beating the Westside Rams by a final score of 36-14 and getting off to the best start they’ve had under third-year head coach Jeff Fruster.

Many didn’t expect the Lions to be playing this well coming off a 2-9 season, but now Fruster has the Lions clicking and one win away from an undefeated out-of-conference slate.

“We always believed this was just around the corner,” Fruster said. “We believed in one another and what we could do as a family. We play for one another.

“I have to give big ups to my coordinators as well. They are doing a great job game-planning, and every week they seem to put these kids in the best position to be successful. I owe everything I have to these kids and to the coaches.”

“It feels amazing,” junior wideout Hack Hamilton added about the Lions’ unbeaten start. “It feels really good to be 4-0, and I love playing with this team.”

Hamilton had a solid game Friday night, coming up with a miraculous 42-yard catch and run at the end of the first half before taking the opening kickoff of the second half 96 yards for a touchdown.

“Coach told me to find a hole and hit it,” Hamilton said. “I did just that, and it really fired the crowd up in the second half.”

Fruster said Hamilton was “due” for his performance.

“I told him all week it was time for a breakout, and he delivered tonight,” Fruster said.

Junior quarterback Tyler Venables also had another stellar game, scoring three first-half rushing touchdowns while also moving the Lions down the

You do not have permission to view this content